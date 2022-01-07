FDOTD – Max

Name?
Max
Hometown?
Buffalo grove
Breed?
Black shepherd mix
Favorite Activity?
Watching people out the window and barking.
Favorite trick to do?
Paw shake
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting skunked when it was 40 degrees outsides and having to take a bath outside.
Favorite person?
Mom!!
Favorite food?
Hamburgers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they are not snug and look like capes
Favorite costume?
My Halloween pumpkin costume
What do you like to hump the most?
Daddy leg
Sleep with humans?
Yes has to be right on top of you! I get most of the bed, humans get a very little part
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE