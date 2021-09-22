FDOTD – Max

Name?
Max
Hometown?
Crystal Lake
Breed?
Australian Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Herding
Favorite trick to do?
ride on the carts at work
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit Up
Favorite person?
Jody
Favorite food?
Raw Duck Necks
Favorite thing to chew on?
Raw Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not me!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the toys in the yard
Favorite command to ignore?
STAY
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Any dog on TV
What do you like to hump the most?
everything
Sleep with humans?
Not usually – too hot
Who’s a good dog?
MAX
Best Dog Movie?
idk
