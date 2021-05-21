FDOTD – Marley

Name?
Marley
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Shepard mix
Favorite Activity?
Playing in the snow
Favorite trick to do?
Steal things that don’t belong to me
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening
Most embarrassing moment?
I heard a scary noise and ran into moms bedroom door
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
My oats and honey bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
My pink bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck no
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My grandma’s carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Get down
What do you like to hump the most?
I let my grandmas dog hump me
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course!
Best Dog Movie?
Max!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE