FDOTD – Marble Love Bug

Name?
Marble Love Bug
Hometown?
Beach Park
Breed?
Calico Torbi
Favorite Activity?
Breaking the rules.. Even for FDOTD
Favorite trick to do?
Make your food disappear
Least favorite trick to do?
Wake up
Most embarrassing moment?
I’m a cat, no shame
Favorite person?
Myself
Favorite food?
Whatever mom and dad are eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
Hair ties.. And your fingers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes, to hide the ugly
Favorite costume?
Batman
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Trained 👌
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Snoop Dogg
What do you like to hump the most?
Tom Kiefs microphone
Sleep with humans?
Nope just on their stuff
Who’s a good dog?
Huckleberry hound? 😁😁😁😁😁😁
