FDOTD – Manny

Name?
Manny
Hometown?
Pleasant Prairie
Breed?
Not sure- is a rescue.
Favorite Activity?
Barking at anything and everything and bossing the other large dogs around.
Favorite person?
His mom
Favorite food?
Denta chews
Favorite thing to chew on?
Extra large knee caps for dogs.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Maybe once in awhile.
Favorite costume?
None.
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking
Sleep with humans?
Of course.
Who’s a good dog?
Manny hahaha!
