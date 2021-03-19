FDOTD – Mac

Name?
Mac
Hometown?
Medinah
Breed?
Xl bully
Favorite Activity?
Running around the yard
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Caught eating my poop when I was a puppy
Favorite person?
My dad
Favorite food?
Raw chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dads hat
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell na
Favorite command to ignore?
Down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Not a crush but snoopy is a pimp
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Best Dog Movie?
Not old yeller
