FDOTD – Luna

Name?
Luna
Hometown?
Cudahy, WI
Breed?
Lab/Doberman mix
Favorite Activity?
Not running, sprinting
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
When I was a puppy, I was walking with my mom down an alley and my legs were so tiny, they almost fell into a storm drain, but mom saved me
Favorite person?
Mom or Boyfriend’s mom
Favorite food?
Small pieces of roast beef
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed animals, or anything with a squeaker
Should dogs wear costumes?
No, but mom likes them
Favorite costume?
My spider costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the kitchen (but only in emergencies)
Favorite command to ignore?
Come inside, especially in winter
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Mom has a shirt of Josh Katz’s dog Maggie
What do you like to hump the most?
Never done that
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Only when they have a treat
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and Me
