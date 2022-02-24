FDOTD – Lumpy

Name?
Lumpy
Hometown?
Pleasant Prairie
Breed?
Persian
Favorite Activity?
Eating treats
Favorite trick to do?
Naps
Least favorite trick to do?
Riding in cars
Most embarrassing moment?
Hitting cupboard with my face when jumping from table
Favorite person?
My mom aka treat human
Favorite food?
Chicken pudding and chocolate cake
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bags it don’t matter what’s in them
Should dogs wear costumes?
NO!!!!!!!!
Favorite costume?
Ones on other cats
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Bathroom sink
Favorite command to ignore?
No
Celebrity Dog Crush?
I am the crush
What do you like to hump the most?
That’s my business
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound