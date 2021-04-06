FDOTD – Luka

Name?
Luka
Hometown?
Big bend, WI
Breed?
Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Ice fishing (Great at sniffing all the fish) and rolling in the snow
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over for belly rubs
Least favorite trick to do?
On command “speak”
Most embarrassing moment?
When I went on a walk with my dog daddy and rolled all over some type of animal pee and STANK after. Punishment was a LONG bath after.
Favorite person?
My mommy — Genevieve
Favorite food?
Steamed green beans or cheese curds (true Wisconsin dog)
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bully sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
No way, you wouldn’t catch me dead in one.
Favorite costume?
N/A
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
When mom calls me to come in from playing, love to stay out way longer then anticipated.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Don’t have one, honestly all the female dogs crush on me. Not reciprocated back half the time, lol.
What do you like to hump the most?
Not a humping dog. I like to cuddle instead.
Sleep with humans?
Yes sir but only when my dad isn’t home, then I snuggle lots with my mom
Who’s a good dog?
I am!!!
Best Dog Movie?
“A Dogs Purpose”
