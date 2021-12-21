FDOTD – Lord Vader

Name?
Lord Vader
Hometown?
At birth, Arkansas now Racine
Breed?
Australian Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Agility
Favorite trick to do?
Eat garbage
Most embarrassing moment?
When I ate a baby bird mom was trying to rescue. She was mad.
Favorite person?
My human brother and mom
Favorite food?
Everything
Should dogs wear costumes?
No!
Favorite costume?
The one mom takes off me
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it
What do you like to hump the most?
My baby brother. He needs to know I’m in charge
Sleep with humans?
Yes, always
Who’s a good dog?
ME!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE