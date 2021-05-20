FDOTD – Lola

Name?
Lola
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Golden Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Chasing Tennis Balls and dog toy squeaker removal service
Favorite trick to do?
Shake and I can do both paws.
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll Over, I’ll do it but I would rather not.
Most embarrassing moment?
Did you see the photo i sent in for this?
Favorite person?
My Mom is the best mom
Favorite food?
Steak of course
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Never
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I don’t do that.
Favorite command to ignore?
Drop The Ball
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Marley
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t do that
Sleep with humans?
When they let me
Who’s a good dog?
Lola is a good dog
Best Dog Movie?
Marley & Me
