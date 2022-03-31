FDOTD – Lola

Name?
Lola
Hometown?
Trout Valley
Breed?
Boxer/Pitty
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Give her paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Ran straight through the screen door
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Salmon
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed toy with squeaker…kill the squeaker!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Mommy’s T-shirt
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I don’t get in trouble 😇
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE