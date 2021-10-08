FDOTD – Lola

Name?
Lola
Hometown?
Trout valley
Breed?
American badass
Favorite Activity?
Sleep fighting, pooping and loving her dad
Favorite trick to do?
Howwwwwwwl
Least favorite trick to do?
Get out of bed
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumping out the window while gassing up in the Dells
Favorite person?
Dad of course!
Favorite food?
All of it!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks and legs
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of couse
Favorite costume?
Local 1 Ironworker shirt.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the patio
Favorite command to ignore?
“Go potty!”
Sleep with humans?
No answer
Who’s a good dog?
Lola!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE