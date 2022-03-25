FDOTD – Loki

Name?
Loki
Hometown?
Hampshire
Breed?
Pittie
Favorite Activity?
Running around outside
Favorite trick to do?
Rolling over for belly rubs
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Allllllll the food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything that’s not a toy, shoes and socks especially
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The bathroom rug
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Yep
Who’s a good dog?
Loki is mostly a good dog lol
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
