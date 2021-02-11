FDOTD – Lily

Name?
Lily
Hometown?
Buffalo Grove
Breed?
Pit Bull/Beagle Mix
Favorite Activity?
Chasing squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
Letting out silent-but-violent farts
Least favorite trick to do?
Wipe paws
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling for the Snappy Trap when counter-surfing for food
Favorite person?
My boy Oliver
Favorite food?
Hard-boiled eggs
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mom’s slippers
Should dogs wear costumes?
I don’t mind because Oliver uses me as a horse
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Our neighbor’s driveway
Favorite command to ignore?
Go to bed
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Oliver the Beagle or Tucker Budzyn (golden retreiver)
What do you like to hump the most?
Oliver’s right leg
Sleep with humans?
Duh, yes!
Who’s a good dog?
ME!
Best Dog Movie?
Where the Red Fern Grows
