FDOTD – Lillybug Slagg

Name?
Lillybug Slagg
Hometown?
Mount Pleasant
Breed?
Beagle Mix
Favorite Activity?
Going for Rides
Favorite person?
Mom and Dad
Favorite food?
Cheetos
Favorite thing to chew on?
Antlers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Packer Cheerleader
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Everyone else’s yard but her own 🤣
Favorite command to ignore?
Get over here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
UNDER DOG
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m a lady, I don’t hump 🤣
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Lilly
Best Dog Movie?
Underdog
