FDOTD – Lillie Diamond Rayne Moonunit Zappa
Name?
Lillie Diamond Rayne Moonunit Zappa
Hometown?
Burlington
Breed?
Boxer
Favorite Activity?
Begging for food
Favorite trick to do?
Strategically placing my bones so humans trip over them.
Least favorite trick to do?
When my mom asks me how my day was…..it’s always ruff!!
Most embarrassing moment?
When my mom dressed me up in her robe and slippers and put a towel on my had and made me pose for a picture.
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Anything and Everything…. Except carrot’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
My mom’s right shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell to the Nah…. But my mom makes me
Favorite costume?
My birthday suit
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the carpet outside of my mom’s bedroom, when she’s in there doing her “taxes”
Favorite command to ignore?
Are you kidding…. I give the commands
Celebrity Dog Crush?
George Bailey
What do you like to hump the most?
My mom’s leg
Sleep with humans?
Isn’t that illegal?
Who’s a good dog?
Me!!!!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE