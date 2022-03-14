FDOTD – Leviticus

Name?
Leviticus
Hometown?
Lake Villa
Breed?
Bully/French bulldog mix
Favorite Activity?
Swimming
Favorite trick to do?
Eat
Least favorite trick to do?
Not eat
Most embarrassing moment?
When he gets exited he humps anything near by
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Peanut butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Me
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Spider
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the living room
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie
What do you like to hump the most?
Anything
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
He is
Best Dog Movie?
Air bud
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE