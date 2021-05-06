FDOTD – Leia

Name?
Leia
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
German Shepherd/Great Pyrenees mix
Favorite Activity?
Getting covered in snow.
Favorite trick to do?
Down and move with “yesssss”
Least favorite trick to do?
Stop teething. It’s a trick….lol
Most embarrassing moment?
Caught eating poop.
Favorite person?
Morgan Freeman – stops anytime on tv
Favorite food?
Puppy Chow with a lil honey added.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Human Hands
Should dogs wear costumes?
On Halloween only
Favorite costume?
Not yet. 3 mths old
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Furnished Basement
Favorite command to ignore?
“No, stop”. Hypes her up
Celebrity Dog Crush?
The dog the Milkbone box….lol
What do you like to hump the most?
Masters leg
Sleep with humans?
No. Kennel
Who’s a good dog?
Leia is a good geurl…kids says
Best Dog Movie?
None yet
