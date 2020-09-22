FDOTD – Lady Pepper

Name?
Lady Pepper
Hometown?
Wadsworth
Breed?
Cocker Spaniel
Favorite Activity?
Playing fetch
Favorite trick to do?
Sleep
Most embarrassing moment?
Piddling when excited
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
All
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dad’s socks
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
I dont
Sleep with humans?
Yed
Who’s a good dog?
I am
