FDOTD – Lacy

Name?
Lacy
Hometown?
Greenfield
Breed?
schnoodle
Favorite Activity?
sniffing everything while on a walk and chasing squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
get the squirrel
Least favorite trick to do?
take a bath
Favorite person?
mom and Leah in milwaukee
Favorite food?
blue buffalo
Favorite thing to chew on?
my big green ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
sure
Favorite costume?
witch
Favorite command to ignore?
let’s go when I’m sniffing
Celebrity Dog Crush?
max on the newest grich an Eddie on Fraiser
What do you like to hump the most?
nothing I’m a lady
Sleep with humans?
yessssss!!!
Who’s a good dog?
Lacy is!!!!
Best Dog Movie?
the new grinch and call of the wild
