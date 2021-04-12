FDOTD – Kobe

Name?
Kobe
Hometown?
Lake Villa
Breed?
Boxer
Favorite Activity?
Going to the dog park
Favorite trick to do?
Fetch
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay Down
Most embarrassing moment?
As a puppy, I jumped out of a Home Depot shopping cart and face planted in the parking lot
Favorite person?
Can’t choose between my parents
Favorite food?
Peanut Butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ice Cubes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!
Favorite costume?
Baby Yoda
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On my friend Tank when we’re outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Walter the Bull Terrier
What do you like to hump the most?
I get humped more than I hump
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
KOBE
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE