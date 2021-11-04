FDOTD – Knight

Name?
Knight
Hometown?
Crystal Lake
Breed?
Border Collie/Terrier Mix
Favorite Activity?
Running around like a crazy puppy I am
Favorite trick to do?
Bang Bang
Least favorite trick to do?
Be still and calm down
Most embarrassing moment?
I broke my toe and have been in a cast for 7 wks now. Mom and Dad won’t let me have any fun!!!
Favorite person?
Sienna
Favorite food?
Carrots or Peppers
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bully sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Just a bandana
Favorite costume?
n/a
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the hard wood flooring
Favorite command to ignore?
Settle Down!!!!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Too young
What do you like to hump the most?
Too young
Sleep with humans?
Yup
Who’s a good dog?
Not me!
Best Dog Movie?
AFV
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE