FDOTD – Kloe… MEME This Pic For Us!!!

Name?
Kloe
Hometown?
Durand, IL
Breed?
Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Playing with her German Sheppard brother Thor
Favorite trick to do?
Zoomies
Most embarrassing moment?
Got peed on the head by another dog
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Pupperoni
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pupperoni
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Scooby
What do you like to hump the most?
My leg
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Kloe is a good dog
Best Dog Movie?
A dogs way home, Hotel for dogs