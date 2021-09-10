FDOTD – Klaus

Name?
Klaus
Hometown?
Beach Park
Breed?
American Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping and playing with kids
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down and stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Runs into walls
Favorite person?
His dad
Favorite food?
Anything thats not dog food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed animals
Should dogs wear costumes?
Depends on the costume
Favorite costume?
He just loves his coat
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
No begging
Sleep with humans?
Yes has own bed but prefers mom and dads
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and Me
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE