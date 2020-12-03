FDOTD – Kara

Name?
Kara
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Italian Greyhound
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping and barking at daddy for his peanut butter sandwiches
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting caught eating my poop
Favorite person?
Daddy!
Favorite food?
Peanut butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Daddy’s shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they’re dignified
Favorite costume?
I do enjoy my “Daddy’s Little Supergirl” hoodie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Daddy’s bedroom floor (right next to the pee pad)
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop barking!
Sleep with humans?
Only after 10 minutes of finding just…the…right…spot (usually ends up being by Daddy’s butt)
Who’s a good dog?
Who cares?
