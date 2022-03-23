FDOTD – Kane

Name?
Kane
Hometown?
Wildwood
Breed?
Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
I’m still learning
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooping in my dad’s work truck.😪
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Raw egg with my kibble
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dad’s shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right in front of the door
Favorite command to ignore?
Get inside
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me definitely me
Best Dog Movie?
Scobbie doo
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE