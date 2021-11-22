FDOTD – Joy

Name?
Joy
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Mutt
Favorite Activity?
Eating sticks
Favorite trick to do?
Annoying her mom
Least favorite trick to do?
Get off the bed
Most embarrassing moment?
First time swimming
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Whipped cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
Wood
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Off
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Beethoven
