FDOTD – Josie

Name?
Josie
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Havanese
Favorite Activity?
Being my Dad’s co-worker
Favorite trick to do?
eat poop
Least favorite trick to do?
Do something I don’t want to do.
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumping on the bed and falling.
Favorite person?
Dad and my second Mom
Favorite food?
Fromm
Favorite thing to chew on?
good bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
no
Favorite costume?
forget about it
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
in the bathroom on the floor
Favorite command to ignore?
lets go outside
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Underdog
What do you like to hump the most?
my sister
Sleep with humans?
yes
Who’s a good dog?
me
Best Dog Movie?
Togo
