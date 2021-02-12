FDOTD – Jordy

Name?
Jordy
Hometown?
Pewaukee
Breed?
Golden Retriever
Favorite Activity?
Sniff butts
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting a raw hide stuck in between my teeth. My dad had to use pliers to get it out.
Favorite person?
My beautiful and loving mom of course
Favorite food?
Pizza is in the lead with kib in distant second
Should dogs wear costumes?
I hate them with a passion.
Favorite costume?
Last Halloween my mom made put on her Peggy Bundy costume.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the back porch
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Beethoven
What do you like to hump the most?
All of my boyfriends at my doggy day care.
Sleep with humans?
They sleep with me. It’s my king size bed they are on.
Who’s a good dog?
Ms. Jordy of course!
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward Bound
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Second City Canine Rescue. Rescuing responsibly since 2011. SCCRescue.com
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE