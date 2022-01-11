FDOTD – Johan

Name?
Johan (yo han)
Hometown?
Hoffman Estates
Breed?
Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retiever
Favorite Activity?
Car rides
Favorite trick to do?
What is a trick?
Least favorite trick to do?
Again with the trick questioning…
Most embarrassing moment?
Trying to get out of mom’s Jeep and getting tangled in my leash.
Favorite person?
Mom!!
Favorite food?
Brussel sprouts
Favorite thing to chew on?
Milk Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope!
Favorite costume?
Streaker/naked
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I am a good boy.
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Spuds McKenzie, heard “he” was really a she
What do you like to hump the most?
I am too dignified for such behavior.
Sleep with humans?
Mom’s bed is my bed. I allow her to sleep with me.
Who’s a good dog?
I can be.
Best Dog Movie?
The Incredible Journey
