FDOTD – Jimmy Dean & Franki

Name?
Jimmy Dean & Franki
Hometown?
Beach Park
Breed?
Dachshund
Favorite Activity?
Playing fetch
Favorite trick to do?
Play dead
Least favorite trick to do?
Wait/Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Swallowing a piece of a frisbee and requiring 1000$ surgery to get it out of his intestine
Favorite person?
Dad/Mom
Favorite food?
Any human food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Chuck It brand toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Ours do
Favorite costume?
Anything that keeps them warm
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The carpet
Favorite command to ignore?
Their name
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
They are
