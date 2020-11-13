FDOTD – Jemini & Leo

Name?
Jemini (sounds like Gemini) and Leo
Hometown?
Waukegan
Breed?
Jem is a boxer-mix and Leo is a staffy
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Not listening
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything else
Most embarrassing moment?
Jem – when Leo came to live with me.
Favorite person?
MOM!!!!!
Favorite food?
‘Pawsitively Paleo’ jerky!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Jem – mom’s shoes. Leo – my leash.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Leo – wait? We get to wear costumes??
Favorite costume?
Jem – Spider-Man
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Jem – in the living room. Leo – in the basement.
Favorite command to ignore?
Both – what’s a command?
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Jem – Dex. Leo – anyone.
What do you like to hump the most?
Excuse me, but we are civilized canines.
Sleep with humans?
Oh HELL yes!! We are both very good spooners. Mom needs us since she is very single.
Who’s a good dog?
Jem – duh, me! Leo is a whiny brat! Leo- me! Even Mayor Lightfoot said so! Jem is just a stodgy old lady!
