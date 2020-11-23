FDOTD – Jazmin

Name?
Jazmin
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Schnauzer mix
Favorite Activity?
ZOOMIES!
Favorite trick to do?
Kisses
Least favorite trick to do?
Night night
Most embarrassing moment?
I tried to jump on the porch but missed and head butted the siding
Favorite person?
Mahm
Favorite food?
YES!!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything! The dinning room rug is the best!
Should dogs wear costumes?
No means No
Favorite costume?
My brother in his winter cover
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Stairs… but shhhh. Gotta be sneaky
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dax
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t do the hugging yet
Sleep with humans?
I try but they say no cuz I’ve had a couple accidents overnightb
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
