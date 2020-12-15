FDOTD – Jax

Name?
Jax
Hometown?
Lake in the Hills
Breed?
Staffordshire terrier
Favorite Activity?
playing chase with my frens at daycare
Favorite trick to do?
Waive hello
Least favorite trick to do?
roll over
Most embarrassing moment?
when I rolled on a dead mouse at the dog park n my mom made us leave
Favorite person?
mamas girl
Favorite food?
Ice cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
femer bones from the butcher
Should dogs wear costumes?
no, but my mom does it anyway
Favorite costume?
I was pennywise last year
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I poop on the deck
Favorite command to ignore?
come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
George Bailey
What do you like to hump the most?
the cat
Sleep with humans?
I take over the whole bed
Who’s a good dog?
all dogs are good dogs
