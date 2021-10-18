FDOTD – Jax & Mr. Furley

Name?
Jax & Mr. Furley
Hometown?
Lake in the Hills
Breed?
Pitty & orange tabby
Favorite Activity?
Chasing each other
Favorite trick to do?
Waive hi & sleep
Least favorite trick to do?
roll over & I don’t do tricks.
Most embarrassing moment?
When I get schooled by the cat & when the dog humps me.
Favorite person?
Mom, mom
Favorite food?
We both love cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones, I’m a cat we don’t chew.
Should dogs wear costumes?
Nope, nope
Favorite costume?
none of them
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
We both like to poop on the balcony, the mom disapproves.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
the cat
Sleep with humans?
The humans sleep with us.
Who’s a good dog?
Not jax
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
