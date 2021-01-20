FDOTD – Jade

Name?
Jade
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Border Collie/ Australian shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Following my humans around
Favorite trick to do?
Sit pretty
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Anything bad for me
Favorite thing to chew on?
Underwear
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Any
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The couch
Favorite command to ignore?
Lay down
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
