FDOTD – Jack Baxter

Name?
Jack Baxter
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Pit boxer mix
Favorite Activity?
Playing with dogs at the dog park
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
The door was left open and he walked to the park to play with everyone st the park
Favorite person?
Mom and dad
Favorite food?
French fries
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything
Should dogs wear costumes?
For Halloween, yes
Favorite costume?
Will be either Jack&Coke or Jack Jack from the incredibles
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Hes a good boy and goes outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Who’s a good dog?
Jack Jack
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE