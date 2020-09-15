FDOTD – Izzy

Name?
Izzy
Hometown?
Twin Lakes
Breed?
Boxer
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
That hooman shoots me with her finger gun and I fall over
Least favorite trick to do?
Squatting in the snow
Most embarrassing moment?
That time I chewed up moms fairy decorations
Favorite person?
My mom she’s mine
Favorite food?
Pizza
Favorite thing to chew on?
Barbox toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
For sure
Favorite costume?
I was a pizza once
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the deck when there is snow outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Beethoven
What do you like to hump the most?
Nah
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
I’m a good dog
