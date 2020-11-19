FDOTD – Hobbit

Name?
Hobbit
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Miniature poodle
Favorite Activity?
Playing catch with my 3 blue racquet balls
Most embarrassing moment?
Nope, no way I’m giving that out
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nutri Dent chews
Should dogs wear costumes?
As long as its not me, sure!
Favorite command to ignore?
No bark!
What do you like to hump the most?
Remember Mistletoe bear from Marshall Fields?
Sleep with humans?
Yep!
Who’s a good dog?
Da Hobbit!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE