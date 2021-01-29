FDOTD – Hobbes

Name?
Hobbes
Hometown?
Yorkville
Breed?
Pit mix
Favorite Activity?
Chasing squirrels, possums, and rabbits
Favorite trick to do?
Catch popcorn
Most embarrassing moment?
Running into the wall trying to get away from my brother’s 4’11” girlfriend
Favorite person?
Dad thinks it’s him, but it’s really my mom
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks
Favorite costume?
I like to dress like the river bottom nightmare band
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Sleep with humans?
If I could I would
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Air Bud
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Second City Canine Rescue. Rescuing responsibly since 2011. SCCRescue.com
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE