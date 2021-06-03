FDOTD – Hermes

Name?
Hermes
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Mix
Favorite Activity?
Bouncing and barking crazily or anything with mom
Favorite trick to do?
Zoomies
Least favorite trick to do?
Be quiet
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting a diaper in in front if my brothers
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
ALL THE FOOD
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dad
Should dogs wear costumes?
If mom wants its
Favorite costume?
My diaper
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the bed
Favorite command to ignore?
Be quiet
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Ace Von Johnsons dog Maila
What do you like to hump the most?
The cat
Sleep with humans?
Hell yes
Who’s a good dog?
Meeeeee
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE