FDOTD – Hercules

Name??
Hercules
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
English Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Playing with my ball
Favorite trick to do?
Tricks are for kids
Most embarrassing moment?
When my mom has to wipe poop out of my butt
Favorite food?
Peanut Butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
My ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
No but I will in order to make my mom happy
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Anywhere in the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Most of them
What do you like to hump the most?
Anyone at doggy daycamp
Sleep with humans?
Absolutely
Best Dog Movie?
Secret Life of Pets
