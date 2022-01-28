FDOTD – Herbert

Name?
Herbert
Hometown?
Twinlakes wi
Breed?
Bluetick coon hound
Favorite Activity?
Hanging with my buddy at the dog park
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Running into a tree in the yard
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything the kids drop during dinner
Favorite thing to chew on?
My duck
Should dogs wear costumes?
Always
Favorite costume?
My bow tie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On a pile of clean clothes
Favorite command to ignore?
Herbert heel
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Tinkerbell
What do you like to hump the most?
My mom’s cat
Sleep with humans?
I think you mean ON humans specifically my mom’s head
Who’s a good dog?
Snoop!
Best Dog Movie?
Where the red Fern grows
