FDOTD – Hemi

Name?
Hemi
Hometown?
Trevor, WI
Breed?
Lab/shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Anything with food
Favorite trick to do?
High five
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
I knew my dad put a piece of pepperoni on my back but I couldn’t figure out how to get to it
Favorite person?
Dads
Favorite food?
Peanut butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
My ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
NEVER! And if you try to make me wear one I’ll bite your nuts off.
Favorite costume?
See above
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
My uncle’s car
Favorite command to ignore?
STAY
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie
What do you like to hump the most?
Anything
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Stoopid question! Me!
Best Dog Movie?
Homeward bound
