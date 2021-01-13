FDOTD – Harley

Name?
Harley
Hometown?
Burlington
Breed?
Mini Australian shephard/ border collie mix
Favorite Activity?
Giving kisses
Favorite trick to do?
Getting ’em
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening
Favorite person?
My human mom
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
The cat
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!
Favorite costume?
The packer Jersey dad got me
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl who only goes outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Get off the bed
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Clifford- I like them tall
Sleep with humans?
Only after they fall asleep
Who’s a good dog?
Meeeeeeeee
