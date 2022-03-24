FDOTD – Harley Quinn

Name?
Harley Quinn
Hometown?
Richmond
Breed?
German Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Barking at Rudy the dog next door
Favorite trick to do?
Keep away and chase me
Least favorite trick to do?
Paw…. I refuse
Most embarrassing moment?
Eating wood chips and getting one stuck on the “way out”
Favorite person?
Mom is my job, Dad is more fun
Favorite food?
Everything I am not allowed to have
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeaky Toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only on Halloween
Favorite costume?
Bumble bee
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl. I hold it.
Favorite command to ignore?
No bark
Celebrity Dog Crush?
“Jerry Lee” real name Koton – from the movie K9 with Jim Belushi
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m a lady I don’t do that
Sleep with humans?
Nope- I sleep where I can see everything and protect them
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
K9
Want Your Pup To Be FDOTD? Click HERE