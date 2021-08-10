FDOTD – Gunner

Name?
Gunner
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Black and Tan coonhound
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Not listen
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Blueberry Crunchios
Favorite thing to chew on?
Tennis balls
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not this guy.
Favorite command to ignore?
Here.
Best Dog Movie?
Turned and hooch
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE