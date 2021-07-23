FDOTD – Grace

Name?
Grace
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Pit bull
Favorite Activity?
Playing Ball
Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off the couch in the middle of the night
Favorite person?
Mom (Cari)
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
My ball of course!
Sleep with humans?
Yes, for napping but i must protect the house at night while my mom sleeps so I move to the couch.
Who’s a good dog?
ME! ME! ME!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE