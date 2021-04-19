FDOTD – Gizmo

Name?
Gizmo
Hometown?
Milwaukee
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Annoying her older sister
Favorite trick to do?
Paw shake
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Favorite person?
Daddy
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeaky worm
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Top of stairs if mom or dad doesn’t move fast enough
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Sleep with humans?
Yep
Who’s a good dog?
I am
